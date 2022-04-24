Dear Annie: Recently, I received a text message from a girl I had feelings for. We actually had feelings for each other.
Unfortunately, I really fell for her and was starting to fall in love with her.
Everything was going fine between us. Then, all of a sudden, she dropped a bomb on me by sending me a random text message saying how she doesn’t want to have any more contact with me outside of work, and she no longer wants to be friends with me either.
This has really hurt me emotionally.
I’m not an obsessive person, and I haven’t contacted her since. But I miss her immensely. I even dedicated a song to her.
I just hate this feeling, and it’s horrible that I have to deal with this.
— Singing the Blues
Dear Blues: Breaking up with you over text is a cowardly move. At some level, you know that you are better off without her, but right now you are feeling the sting of heartbreak. Based on her actions and the way she treated you, it sounds like you dodged a bullet in the long run. Relationships are best when they are with people who are considerate and confident enough to look you in the eye and tell you how they feel.
Right now, you are a little shocked, but in time, you will find someone new who deserves you.