Dear Readers: Powdered carpet deodorizers are popular, but they can be adverse for the carpet, the vacuum and your health. Use them carefully. Carpet deodorizers can be loaded with chemicals, perfumes and cleaning agents.
Deodorizers that aren’t vacuumed up can grind into the carpet fibers and wear them away. Vacuuming up this powder can damage the belts, filters and motor of the vacuum. And, carpet that has not been thoroughly vacuumed can harbor remnants of the carpet deodorizer, which can be inhaled by pets and people.
Carpet room deodorizers can freshen the carpet and the room, but be judicious with them. This may be a case where less is more.
One fun, safe and effective carpet deodorizer this time of year? Making “Santa’s Footprints” — a trail of baking soda drizzled over the cutout of a boot, showing the big guy’s path from the chimney to the tree to deliver gifts, and back again. Vacuum up before brunch.
Look for large boxes of baking soda in the laundry aisle, for even more savings. Baking soda is a workhorse in the home. Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep BOXES on hand.
— Heloise
