Dear Annie: Having enjoyed attending a church that has superb music and preaching for years, I’d like to give a shoutout to the thousands of organists, choir directors, preachers, handbell choirs, children-youth choristers and church musicians who give to untold hours of practice throughout the year to bring superb music to congregants. To all, I say a huge bravo, hallelujah and blessings on your efforts that lift many spirits higher each week.
If you haven’t said thank you to your music makers, please do so during this Easter season.
— Inspired
Dear Inspired: Thank you for your letter. Music can have such a special and poignant impact on our lives, both in and outside our places of worship. We should be much appreciative to those who contribute to and spread this gift.