Dear Heloise: I hope you can help me. How do you remove a ballpoint pen mark from a colored shirt? I have tried several things but have not been successful. Any help you could give me would be greatly appreciated. Thank you so much. I read your column every day in the paper and appreciate all your excellent help. You have super suggestions.
— Betty De Witz, via email
Dear Betty, this is a common problem. For dried stains, gently rub isopropyl alcohol until the stain comes out. But do not apply this to highly colored material.
For spot removing, sponge the area around the stain with a commercial dry-cleaning fluid. Then place the stain face down on several layers of clean paper towels. Apply the dry-cleaning fluid to the back of the stain. Rinse with water and launder as usual.
— Heloise
