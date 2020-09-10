Dear Heloise: Because of social distancing rules, birthday parties for my young kids have been put on hold. However, we found a fun way to acknowledge each child’s birthday.
I ask everyone I know to send a birthday card in the mail, the old-fashioned way! It’s a fun learning experience for my children to practice reading all the cards, discuss the postage stamps and how the letter gets delivered. Most everybody is thrilled to participate, and we get dozens of cards.
— Mary T. in Colorado
Mary, such a wonderful, teachable idea! So much fun to open each envelope, and those postage stamps — some are works of art!
— Heloise
