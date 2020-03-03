Dear Heloise: In a recent column, a woman said she did not know what to do with the return-address labels sent to her by groups to whom she donated. She should cut off the picture part of the labels and separate them into topics such as patriotic, flowers, sports, holidays, etc.
Put each topic in an envelope and donate the envelopes of “free stickers” to a local elementary or middle school. The teachers can use the stickers as rewards on student papers!
— Rita P., North Canton, Ohio
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.