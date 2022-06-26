Dear Annie: I’m 60 years of age. I’ve been trapped my entire life taking care of people — caregiving and people-pleasing. I’m always making sure everyone is OK when I’m all emotionally screwed up.
Since I was a teenager, this has been going on with family, friends and marriage. How do I separate myself?
I have observed that the majority of recent generations of children are so self-absorbed that I am trying to remove myself, yet this compulsion to take care of everyone continues to find me. — Always Giving
Dear Giving: You have built up some serious resentment while feeling obligated to take care of everyone else. Stop. The best thing to do is to create boundaries for yourself. If someone asks you to do something and you don’t want to do it, don’t do it. It is that simple. The word “no” can be very powerful. You don’t need an excuse; you can just say, “No, that doesn’t work for me right now.” Some people will be annoyed with your new boundaries, but they will respect you more in the long run, and most importantly, you will respect yourself more. It’s time to take care of your own emotions. Seek the help of a professional therapist if you feel really terrible, but also try doing things that make you happy just for you. You certainly have earned that.
