Dear Heloise: My husband loves sausage balls, but arthritis has made it hard for me to mix them with a heavy spoon as I once did. I find that using the dough hook on my stand mixer makes it so much easier. I just put all the ingredients in the mixing bowl, attach the dough hook and let it do its work. Since it is a heavy mixture, you need to lock the mixer’s head, and it’s a good idea to stop it — and scrape the bottom and sides — a couple of times. It takes my mixture about 15 minutes, and increasing the speed for the last five minutes gets it thoroughly mixed.