Dear Heloise: While on my morning walk, a huge black bug bit me. When I returned home, I remembered one of your hints about baking soda, so I made a paste with water and applied it to the bitten area. Wow, what relief I got! Almost immediately, the pain disappeared, and the area became less red and sore. That stuff really works! Thanks so much for that “home remedy.”
