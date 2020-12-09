Dear Heloise: You had a recipe for an easy-to-make fudge that I made last year for the holidays. I don’t remember the name of it, but you used a microwave. It had walnuts and was chocolate. It turned out so well and was a big hit with everyone on Christmas Day. Could you reprint that recipe? This time I’ll cut it out and save it, because it looks like that will be one of our family traditions!
— Karen T., Utica, Ind.
Karen, you’re thinking of Matthew’s Microwave Fudge, and it really is delicious!
Here it is:
1 pound of powdered sugar
1/2 cup cocoa
1/4 teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons butter or margarine
4 tablespoons milk
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
Combine all the ingredients except the nuts in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high, removing and stirring periodically, until all the ingredients in the mixture are melted and smooth.
When the mixture is smooth, remove from the microwave and stir in the nuts.
Spread the candy into a buttered 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan and allow to cool completely before cutting into bite-sized pieces.