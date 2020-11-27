Dear Annie: The letter from “Sad Mom” (regarding her son’s upcoming wedding, to which she is not invited due to coronavirus precautions) struck a chord with me.
My son and his then-fiancée in 2013 decided to marry in Alaska and had only the immediate wedding party in attendance. They wanted to keep it small, and families were not invited. Not my choice, but it was what they wanted, and we respected their wishes and sent champagne and good vibes.
Several months later, we held a party for them, and those who couldn’t go to Alaska were able to celebrate. This is not unlike what is happening now, in so many quarters. Parties can be delayed but important life events still must occur.
The most positive and loving thing “Sad Mom” can do is to focus on the fact that her son has found someone he loves and to celebrate and honor that. It is time for them to take this step as a couple and for themselves. For “Sad Mom” to focus on her feelings is to add to the stress over the decisions they are forced to make and to bring heaviness to their wedding day. Giving the couple open and full support will be appreciated by the couple for years to come and will give them a model of good parenting of adult children.
— Missed the Wedding But Love the Couple
Dear Love the Couple: Your signature says it all. I appreciate your perspective and positivity.
