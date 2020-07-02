Dear Annie: When I read the letter from “My Mom’s Death Is Causing My Friend Grief,” I just had to write. I experienced a similar incident with my brother’s mother-in-law, “Carol.” My father died several years ago, and after the funeral, Carol took me aside to ask for my thoughts on why her youngest daughter was angry with her. I was an emotional wreck that day, having just buried my father, so I didn’t have the wherewithal to walk away. So, I endured Carol’s lamentations for well over an hour in total disbelief.
I told my therapist about this incident a few days later, and he said it sounded as though Carol suffered from a classic case of narcissistic personality disorder. NPD is a mental condition in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance. They are usually oblivious to the feelings, wishes and needs of other people. When I heard this, it was as if a lightbulb went off in my head: It explained so much about Carol’s behavior throughout the years!
I have found that knowing (or suspecting) that someone who has hurt you may have NPD can help lessen the negative impacts of their behavior.
— Dale
Dear Dale: Thank you for this insightful letter. Knowledge really is power, and I agree that sometimes simply having such a context for someone’s behavior can help you to not take it personally. I am so sorry for the loss of your father.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.