Dear Annie: You gave wonderful advice to “One Concerned Brother” about gently appreciating and helping his 90-year-old sister who chooses to continue taking care of her livestock. Cherishing the sweet twilight years is easier if caring people can understand what’s really important, and your advice will help get that across. So many dear hearts get institutionalized to help them be “safe.” And by doing so, many older people lose their independence and what makes them unique.
— Don’t Break Their Hearts to Save Them
Dear Don’t Break Their Hearts: Thank you for your kind letter. Doing what we love, and having a reason or purpose to get up in the morning each day, keeps all of us healthier at any age.
