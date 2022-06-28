Dear Heloise: I have read your column off and on for years. I think it was on or about Thursday, June 9, that your column included a letter from a reader who had a suggestion for using a worn grill brush. I cringed when I read the suggestion — not that it wasn’t a good idea, but because no one should ever use a wire brush on their barbecue grill.
A few years back I read an article about what can happen when a person does use a wire brush on their grill. Individual wires can come off the brush and, unbeknownst to the user, stick to the grill. If this happens, that little wire can actually attach itself to a piece of meat or whatever is being cooked, and wind up in some poor soul’s mouth — or worse — stuck in his or her throat. I’m sure it is very scary and uncomfortable and probably requires a trip to the ER.
I have barbecued a lot my entire life and had always used a wire brush to clean the grill. I now use a scraper made especially for cleaning grills. Thanks.
— Skip, via email