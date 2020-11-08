Dear Annie: Recently, I appreciated a letter to you so much that I cut it out and inserted it in my meditation book. “Still Learning” wrote: “Two things have caused me to be a happier person. One is dropping my expectations of others, and the other is choosing not to be offended.” The “Concerned Mother” in your recent column whose daughter didn’t invite her to stay in her home but instead wanted her to go to a hotel should be referred to this thought. Simply dropping expectations or choosing not to be offended would help her get past her frustration with her daughter in addition to helping her become a happier person. Thank you for your thoughtful daily columns.
— Arlean L.
Dear Arlean: Letting go of expectations is excellent advice for “Concerned Mother” — and the rest of us. I’m grateful to have such thoughtful readers as “Still Learning” and yourself. Thank you for writing.
