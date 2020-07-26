Dear Readers: Cats are sweet, fun, clean and generally easy pets to have and care for. Here are some cat facts for all of my cat lovers out there:
Their whiskers, which are beautiful and majestic, are used as sensors to navigate tight spaces and to feel the direction of the wind to determine the source of odors. Never trim the whiskers.
Toys don’t have to be a major expense. Cats will play with just about anything, so get creative. Some of my favorite cat toys are ping-pong balls, bathroom tissue cores and a wad of paper. One thing you should avoid is a ball of yarn. Kitty could get tangled in it or ingest it and have major tummy trouble that could even involve surgery!
Catnip? Some cats love it; some don’t. It’s not harmful unless too much is ingested, causing digestive problems. Keep catnip away from kittens and small children.
— Heloise