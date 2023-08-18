Dear Annie: Please tell “Wishing I Could Talk to Him,” whose husband is extremely sensitive and in denial about his bad breath, to have her husband screened for cancer or other hidden diseases. My mother had this exact same problem with my father, right down to the uncomfortable car rides the letter writer mentioned, but having been a registered nurse, my mother realized that his bad breath could be caused by disease and not just poor hygiene.
