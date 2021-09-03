Dear Heloise: On the first Saturday of December, I’m getting married, but I have one problem. My father and I are not on speaking terms and haven’t been for nine years. It was his choice, not mine. Mom remarried and my stepfather is so very kind and loving that I want him to walk me down the aisle. I sent my real father an invitation, mainly just to let him know I was getting married, but now he thinks he’s walking me down the aisle! What can I do to let my father know I’m walking with my stepfather?
I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, but this really has me stressed to the max!
— Ashley D., Bedford, N.H.
Ashley, why not have both men walk you down the aisle, one on each side? Weddings can be changed to accommodate both men, and who knows, it might even open the door to a better relationship with your biological father. Or you can walk yourself down the aisle or have your mother walk you down the aisle. It’s your wedding, so it’s the bride’s choice.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.