Dear Heloise: My mother always said to make your bed in the morning and don’t leave dirty dishes or glasses in the sink. Doing this keeps my workload down for the day and makes my home feel neater and more organized.
— A reader in Austintown, Ohio
Reader, and my mother would add, always hang up clothes rather than throwing them on a chair or the floor. Put items to be laundered in the hamper or laundry basket. When you take something out of a cupboard, put it back rather than leaving it on a counter.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.