Dear Readers: A good set of knives in the kitchen is a must. Here are some hints when selecting food-prep kitchen knives:
Get a feel for the knife; hold it in your hand.
The blade should be one continuous piece of metal up into the handle.
Wood or plastic/resin handles are best; bone handles can fall apart.
The best quality knives are made from non-stainless steel (carbon steel).
You can save by buying a set of knives, but make sure it has a good variety:
1. A general, all-purpose knife.
2. A veggie knife for cutting and peeling hand-held vegetables like potatoes, carrots, etc.
3. A chef’s knife for chopping, mincing and dicing.
4. A serrated knife for cutting bread.
5. A meat cleaver.
You’ll also need a tool to keep the knives sharp. You’re more apt to cut yourself on a dull knife rather than a sharp knife. And a storage block? You’ll need that too.
— Heloise
P.S. Kitchen knives can be expensive, or not. The quality of a knife isn’t necessarily akin to its price. Also, experts agree: Scraping the blade of your knife across the cutting board (e.g., to scoot veggies into a pot) is terrible for your knives.
