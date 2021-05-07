Dear Heloise: We are currently giving out appointment times for COVID-19 shots, but all too often someone is a no-show. They don’t come and don’t call to cancel. I know we all have busy lives, but a phone call takes only a minute. I also know no one likes being given a needle stick, but this shot protects you and those around you, so please, keep your appointment and keep yourself healthy.
— Andrea C., Dallas
