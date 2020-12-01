Dear Readers: We are always looking to save money, but the holiday season can be particularly challenging. We want the best for our families, but how can we give without breaking the bank?
We face a lot of pressure: TV commercials tell us to spend, spend, spend; kids and grands want what they want; if someone gives you a gift, you feel like you have to reciprocate.
Just hold the phone. Before spending anything, sit down, take a hard look at your finances, and create a budget. This will protect you from overspending. And think about starting a savings plan for next year.
Giving a gift doesn’t automatically mean shelling out money, anyway. A homemade batch of cookies is a delicious, thoughtful and cheap gift. Include the recipe.
At the office, a Secret Santa gift exchange works well — set a limit of, say, $20. You may have accumulated cash-back points on your credit card; use them now.
And as for the kids, your time is perhaps the best gift you can give.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.