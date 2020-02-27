Dear Annie: I am a 65-year-old woman who suffers from insomnia. I exercise regularly, limit my caffeine intake and try to wind down at the end of the day with more relaxing books or TV shows. However, there are still a couple of nights a week when I simply cannot fall asleep.
I’m retired, so I don’t have to worry about going to work in the morning, but it’s still very frustrating to lie awake for hours, tired but not sleepy. I feel lousy the next day, too.
Which is worse for you, lack of sleep or sleeping pills? Both are said to increase the chance of dementia. If both carry the same risk, then I’m inclined to pop a pill to at least stop the tossing and turning, and drop off to sleep. Does anyone have the answer to this?
— Sleepless in Roanoke
Dear Sleepless in Roanoke: There might be a third option here. Melatonin is a natural sleep aid that is considered safe, with few side effects. Couple that with some breathing techniques and you might find yourself dozing off in as little as five minutes. Here’s how to practice the 4-7-8 breathing technique, as reported by Healthline:
“1. Allow your lips to gently part.
“2. Exhale completely, making a breathy whoosh sound as you do.
“3. Press your lips together as you silently inhale through the nose for a count of 4 seconds.
“4. Hold your breath for a count of 7.
“5. Exhale again for a full 8 seconds, making a whooshing sound throughout.
“6. Repeat 4 times when you first start. Eventually work up to 8 repetitions.”
Continue your routine of winding down and limiting caffeine, but substitute just reading instead of TV. Any electronic screen can affect your quality of sleep. I also open this up to any readers who have had success falling asleep naturally.
