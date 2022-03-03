Dear Heloise: Whenever I have overnight guests I like to start breakfast in the crockpot before I go to bed. I leave it on the kitchen counter with a stack of bowls and spoons. Then everyone can get up on their own schedule, help themselves to a warm hearty breakfast, and leave the rest for the late risers. And everyone wakes up to a wonderful aroma!

Here’s my favorite overnight guest recipe: Crockpot Breakfast Apple Cobbler

4 tart apples, peeled and chopped

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 cup granola cereal

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons butter

Dash of cinnamon

Combine all ingredients in crockpot and cook on low overnight. Serve with a little milk.

— Ann S., Houston