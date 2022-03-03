Dear Heloise: Whenever I have overnight guests I like to start breakfast in the crockpot before I go to bed. I leave it on the kitchen counter with a stack of bowls and spoons. Then everyone can get up on their own schedule, help themselves to a warm hearty breakfast, and leave the rest for the late risers. And everyone wakes up to a wonderful aroma!
Here’s my favorite overnight guest recipe: Crockpot Breakfast Apple Cobbler
4 tart apples, peeled and chopped
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 cup granola cereal
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons butter
Dash of cinnamon
Combine all ingredients in crockpot and cook on low overnight. Serve with a little milk.
— Ann S., Houston