Dear Annie: In these days of the coronavirus, I have been occupied by going through some paperwork that my mother and I have saved. We found this poem by Bruce Wilmer, which was written in 1978. I wanted to share it with your readers because it is just as appropriate now as it was 42 years ago.
“New Beginnings”
“Each chapter that is ending
Leads us to a new beginning
The past that we are leaving
Means a future we are winning
Each change that fills the present
Sets the stage for our tomorrow
And how we meet each challenge
Helps determine joy or sorrow
In every new beginning
Spirit plays a vital part
We must approach tomorrow
With a strong and steady heart
So as we turn the corner
Let’s all apprehension shed
And fill our heart with confidence
As we proceed ahead”
— Bruce B. Wilmer (1978)
Dear Reader: Thank you for sending this poem. It is very uplifting, and, as you say, it is still timely.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.