Dear Annie: In these days of the coronavirus, I have been occupied by going through some paperwork that my mother and I have saved. We found this poem by Bruce Wilmer, which was written in 1978. I wanted to share it with your readers because it is just as appropriate now as it was 42 years ago.

 “New Beginnings”

 “Each chapter that is ending

Leads us to a new beginning

The past that we are leaving

Means a future we are winning

Each change that fills the present

Sets the stage for our tomorrow

And how we meet each challenge

Helps determine joy or sorrow

In every new beginning

Spirit plays a vital part

We must approach tomorrow

With a strong and steady heart

So as we turn the corner

Let’s all apprehension shed

And fill our heart with confidence

As we proceed ahead”

— Bruce B. Wilmer (1978)

Dear Reader: Thank you for sending this poem. It is very uplifting, and, as you say, it is still timely.

