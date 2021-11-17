Dear Heloise: My husband and I are wondering about the benefits of coffee. I know it gives me a jolt of energy in the morning when I need it most, but my husband said it’s just a “junk food” that Americans are addicted to out of habit. Is there any benefit to coffee other than the caffeine? I drink my coffee black.
—Belinda M., Rockford, Illinois
Belinda, coffee is an old drink that goes back to around 850 A.D. in Ethiopia. People have been drinking it ever since its discovery. According to the website “Nourish by Web MD,” coffee might benefit your gut microbiome. It also contains a very healthy dose of antioxidants, and many people feel better after 3 to 4 cups of black coffee per day.
However, like so many things in life, the key is moderation. If you add sugar and cream, you are adding calories and fat to your coffee consumption, which may leave little benefit to drinking coffee. Coffee also can increase your blood pressure and should only be consumed after a doctor’s recommendation on when and how much coffee you can drink. There are also medications and health conditions that might cause you to either limit or exclude coffee drinking.
— Heloise
