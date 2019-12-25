Dear Heloise: How can I tell if fish is fresh? I worry about the possibility of contamination.
— Lynn C. in Hawaii
Lynn, look into their eyes. The eyes need to be bright and clear. A fresh fish will have red or pink gills, and the scales will be shiny. Fish that is not fresh can harbor dangerous bacteria. It’s especially important to use only fresh fish and extremely fresh shellfish.
— Heloise
