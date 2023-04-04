Dear Heloise: Last month, the power was cut off in our neighborhood due to an emergency. My next-door neighbor and I went to check on an elderly neighbor to make sure she was okay and bring her a sandwich and flashlights. Then, my neighbor had a great idea. She pulled two of the solar-powered garden lights (the inexpensive kind that are on a single stake) out of her garden and put one in the elderly neighbor’s kitchen sink and put another in the bathtub. This gave our neighbor some additional ambient light until the power came back on.