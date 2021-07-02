Dear Heloise: Recently, some kids pelted a row of parked cars with eggs. They thought it was funny, but it’s not. The yolk, white and shell can cause damage to your car’s finish. You need to take a hose and, as soon as possible, wash off the sticky egg yolks and whites. If some of it has dried already, you might have to take it to a car wash that uses a high-pressure water hose.
— Sean O., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
