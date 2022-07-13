Dear Heloise: My three best friends are coming for lunch toward the end of July, and I’d like to surprise them with something unusual by starting off lunch with your papaya recipe for cold summer soup. I’m known for unusual recipes, which is why my friends get excited about having lunch at my place. What I need is the complete recipe, because I’ve lost the one I had. Would you reprint that recipe for all of us who love to surprise our guests with a delicious and novel soup?
— Marjorie P., Nashua, N.H.
Marjorie, I always felt this was a fun soup to serve before the main course in the warm summer months. Every time I taste it I’m reminded of Hawaii. You’ll need:
2 large papayas, peeled and cut into large cubes
3/4 cup plain low-fat yogurt (non-fat won’t work)
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
1/4 cup mild-flavored honey (clover honey works well)
1 cup sparkling water, divided
4 mint sprigs for garnish
Place the papaya, 1/2 cup of yogurt, lime juice and honey in a food processor, reserving some of the papaya for garnish. Process until smooth. Add 1/2 cup of the sparkling water and continue processing until blended. Keep chilled until ready to serve.
Just before serving, add the remaining sparkling water and mix well. Garnish each serving with several papaya cubes, 1 tablespoon of yogurt and a mint sprig. Makes about 4 servings. — Heloise