Dear Heloise: Nearly a week ago I got a call from someone claiming to be from my utility company. They claimed that I was behind on my electric bill and someone would be out to disconnect my electricity unless I paid them by debit card or credit card then and there. I knew I was up to date on all my bills and owed no one a dime. I figured it was a scam, and sure enough it was. I hung up on them after a few choice words. Apparently, these low-life scammers are calling people all over the country. So please ask your readers to be aware of this latest scam and not to pay them.
— Joseph A., Temple
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.