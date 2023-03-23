Dear Readers: To prevent odors from overwhelming your closet, mix a box of baking soda with 3 to 4 teaspoons of your favorite spice such as nutmeg, allspice or cinnamon. Place the mixture into plastic margarine tubs and poke holes in the lids. Your closet will be sweet-smelling, and so will your clothing.
