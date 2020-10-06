Dear Readers: The first Tuesday in October is National Fruit at Work Day. Fruit is defined as the edible part of a plant, derived from a flower.
Fruit is a delicious, all-natural snack option that has no added sugar or calories, is high in fiber and provides a boost of energy to ward off the afternoon slump.
Not a fan of the usual fruits? Eggplant, avocado, squash, tomatoes and olives are all considered fruit! It’s time to get healthier with some fruit for National Fruit at Work Day. So whether you’re working at home or the office, snack on some delicious fruit.
— Heloise
P.S. Freeze some blueberries, strawberries or raspberries in water in the ice cube tray for a fruity iced tea garnish.
