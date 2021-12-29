Dear Heloise: My husband loves asparagus, but he’s bored by the way I prepare it. Normally, I just boil it. Are there any other ways to fix asparagus that are more interesting than just boiling it?
— Pamela H., Vernon, Conn.
Pamela, yes! One of my favorite ways to prepare asparagus is to roast it. After you clean the asparagus and remove the stringy ends, place the stalks on a baking sheet with a little olive oil brushed over the vegetable. Place the baking sheet with the asparagus under the broiler until it is cooked, with a little crispness left. You also can sprinkle a little Parmesan cheese over the asparagus before broiling.
— Heloise