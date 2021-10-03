Dear Heloise: Never use a cash box at garage sales! Instead, use a carpenter’s apron (available at hardware stores). It ties around your waist, has two pockets and goes where you go. I use one pocket for change and one for bills. Fold bills larger than $1 in half and put at the back of the pocket; put the $1 bills in the front. Coins and bills can be stored in the house periodically to lighten the apron.
It is very, very easy for someone to distract you and make off with a cash box.
Do set up your sale the day before you open and put things on tables where they can be seen.
Nothing is more frustrating than arriving at a sale only to see tons of boxes being unloaded or a box of merchandise sitting on the ground for you to paw through. Some of us just can’t get down there and shop!
Loved your mother’s column and love yours too. We’re never too old to learn a new trick! Keep up the good work.
— Gloria Gauntt, Waco
