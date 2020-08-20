Dear Readers: Let’s take 30 minutes this weekend and clean out the car. Remove all old pieces of mail, trash, candy wrappers and cans. With a microfiber cloth, wipe down the instrument panel and the armrests. Vacuum the floorboards well and don’t forget to empty and clean out the trunk. Replace only the essential items.
As for the outside of the car, inspect the vehicle for small leaves and twigs stuck in vents and small crevices. If you prefer a professional wash and wax instead of doing it yourself, ask for special deals.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000.