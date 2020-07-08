Dear Heloise: Just a reminder: So many of us are busy, and at times we forget to wash our hands at some important moments.
These include: before and after putting away groceries when we get home from the store, before starting dinner or before baking, before putting away dishes from the dishwasher, after petting an animal, after doing housework, after touching anything in a restroom, after doing yard work and both before and after we touch up our makeup.
This might seem excessive, but we touch so many items in a day, including our faces, that hand-washing can possibly help avoid a number of diseases such as the COVID-19 virus.
— Phyllis, via email
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.