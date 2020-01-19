Dear Annie: About a year and a half ago, I met a woman whom I liked very much. She moved in with me after about six months. After living together some time, I’ve come to see that our relationship is impossible and I would like her to move out. The problem is that she has nowhere to go. She has one daughter, whom she was living with when I met her, but the daughter is in the process of moving. Other than her, she has no one.
Her only income is Social Security, and that is $1,000 a month. She is a good woman, but impossible to live with. She doesn’t love me, and I feel used. I have always felt sorry for her, but I can’t go on in this loveless relationship. She is 72, and I am 73. I can’t put her out on the street, but I’m not sure where to turn or what to do. I am willing to give her some money to help her move, but I am not sure where she could go. I have been good to her and helped her as much as I can. Do you have any idea of how I can get out of this dilemma?
— Time to Go
Dear Time to Go: This woman made it through 70 years of her life without you. Have a little faith that she’ll figure out how to carry on. Let her know as cordially as possible that this relationship is no longer working, and you’ll need for her to move out. Give her a deadline that you think is fair, whether that’s two weeks or a month or some other amount. (It rather depends on how much stuff she needs to pack up.) But be firm on the deadline — and don’t delay in breaking the news. Your heart is in the right place, to be sure, but you aren’t doing either of you any favors by staying in this relationship out of pity.
