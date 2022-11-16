Dear Annie: I lost my beloved father to suicide on Oct. 23, 1997, making me a suicide survivor, which means someone who has lost a loved one to suicide. My father was on his second bout of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and he didn’t leave a note. Most do not. I was desperate for guidance after he died and found much assistance from the sites you recommended to one of your readers who was in a similar situation. The headline for your column in our local paper was “Resources to Help.”