Dear Heloise: There’s one aspect of the coronavirus pandemic that I don’t see a lot of info on. When I go to the store, I follow the proper guidelines: I stay six feet away from others, wear a face mask, wipe down the shopping buggy, wash hands, use hand sanitizer, etc. I also go alone.
What I don’t understand is why in the middle of this public health crisis, do people go shopping with friends and relatives? Isn’t that unnecessary exposure?
When I go shopping, I make a list, I get in, I get what I need, I pay for my items and get out. And, of course, I wash my hands thoroughly when I get home.
Eventually we can go back to shopping, browsing, trying things on and making a day of it with friends for lunch and fun, but right now, safety is first.
— Jackie in Texas
