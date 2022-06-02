Dear Heloise: I am a retired clinical microbiologist and felt the need to clarify the hint given in a recent column. Someone wrote that people need to wash their towels daily to keep from getting ringworm. The only way you would be likely to get ringworm from a towel is if you are sharing the towel with another person or an animal who has ringworm. (I’m guessing that’s what happened to the acquaintance mentioned.) In that case, the fungus may survive on the towel, but the infection won’t arise by itself on the towel if you’re the only one using it. If you aren’t sharing the towel, you won’t get it from your own towel.
In these days of careful use of water, it makes sense to use a towel more than once before laundering. And if no one in the house has ringworm, the chance of getting it from the towel is very limited. Even if you wash your towels every day, you would be more likely to get ringworm by sharing the shower with an infected person or petting an infected animal than from a towel. I live in a dry climate and towels dry quickly. I personally wash my towels twice a week.
— Sheila H., via email