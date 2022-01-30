Dear Heloise: A beautiful male Scarlet Tanager smashed into our large window and died. The very next day, another beautiful male Scarlet Tanager smashed into the same window and, fortunately, lived. We decided we had to do something.
One idea I found online was to hang reflective metal disks in front of the window. We hung aluminum pie pans up but didn’t like the looks and the noise the pans made hitting the window. Instead of the pans, we hung patriotic windsocks in front of the windows and that did the trick. Not only are we celebrating the great country we live in, but the windsocks are pretty and quiet, and protect our beautiful birds.
— Diana Coulthard, North Tazewell, Va.
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.