Dear Heloise: Thanks so much for your column. I do a lot of solo driving to visit my daughter, who lives eight hours away by car. Here are some helpful hints:
Always use the same credit card along the route and tell your loved ones which card you will be using. In case something happens to you, they will be able to tell exactly where you have been.
Similarly, if you make any purchases along the route — gas, food, etc. — take a photo of the receipt, with the address and phone number of the store you went to, and send it to your family members or friends so they know where you are on your route.
Always keep a day’s worth of food and drink and some extra clothing and shoes in your car — and a snow shovel and one of those window-break tools. And, finally, stay on top of the weather reports. You can usually find a place to stay along the way.
— Laurie Farber, Baltimore