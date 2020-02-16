Dear Heloise: Can Dogs Tell Time?
— Jessie S., age 12, Rockport, Texas
Jessie, dogs react to the circadian rhythm, the pattern of light and dark over the course of a day, and this is how they “tell time.”
Keeping your dog on a schedule is important. Meals, walks and playtime should be at the same time each night; this is another way the dog will know what time it is.
Studies have also shown that the longer you’re away from your dog, the more excited your pet is to see you!
— Heloise
