Dear Readers: Avoiding Having Your Car Stolen 101. Here we go:
Never leave your car running when it’s unattended, even for a quick jaunt into the convenience store. Turn off the ignition and take your keys.
Never leave valuables visible in the car — laptops, purses, tote bags, phones, sneakers. Keep these items covered in the trunk or at home.
Keep the windows rolled up and the doors locked.
Park in well-lit areas that are busy.
Carry your registration and insurance information in your wallet; don’t leave it in the car. Try not to leave anything with your name and/or address in the car.
Avoid the “bump and rob.” A car with two people in it will rear-end your vehicle and expect you to get out and exchange information, at which point they would jump in your car and drive off. Go to the police station if your vehicle is bumped. A legitimate accident-causer will follow you to safety.
According to the FBI, $6.4 billion was lost to motor vehicle theft in 2019, the latest statistics available. Be smart, be safe and be secure.
— Heloise
