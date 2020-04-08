Dear Heloise: I always have too much leftover pie crust and never know what to do with it. Any hints? — Marilynn in Michigan Marilynn, roll out the leftover pie dough and brush lightly with melted butter or margarine. Sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon and then roll it up. Slice into pinwheels about 1 inch wide and place on a cookie sheet. Bake them in the oven at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes until golden brown. Enjoy!
— Heloise
