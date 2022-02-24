Dear Annie: My husband and I had a precious loved one passed away a while ago, and through the years they had bought a lot of military clothing and accessories through military clothing and Army surplus stores online.
We want to sell this stuff as we no longer have room for all of it. We live in a very small area and so far no one wants all this stuff; even thrift stores don’t want it. Any suggestions on what to do or reputable websites that would buy this would be greatly appreciated!
— Too Patriotic
Dear Too Patriotic: Online resale platforms such as eBay and Etsy will be your best allies in finding new homes for this surplus of Army surplus gear. Both platforms are reputable and have built-in security and fraud-prevention measures that offer you means of recourse should someone not pay for the item. You might also look into sending the items to a textile recycling organization, such as the American Textile Recycling Service; visit atrscorp.com to learn more about contributing clothes and even hosting your own donation box.