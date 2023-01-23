Dear Heloise: I hope I can save someone else from the mistake I almost made. It’s a long story, but I established a romantic, long-distance relationship with a man overseas by signing up on an online dating service. He was very romantic and asked that we move offline because his membership was ending. He seemed very nice, and he would email me almost daily with all sorts of sweet, comforting things to say. He sent me flowers and flattered me, but something was off. I could just feel it.