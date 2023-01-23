Dear Heloise: I hope I can save someone else from the mistake I almost made. It’s a long story, but I established a romantic, long-distance relationship with a man overseas by signing up on an online dating service. He was very romantic and asked that we move offline because his membership was ending. He seemed very nice, and he would email me almost daily with all sorts of sweet, comforting things to say. He sent me flowers and flattered me, but something was off. I could just feel it.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dollar Tree Plaza planned near Holy Trinity Catholic High School
- Elevating brunch: Melody’s to open this spring in downtown Temple
- Foundation poured for new Chuy’s in Harker Heights
- Sweet competition: Dirty Dough cookie shop to open in West Temple
- 3 women charged with prostitution at massage parlors in Bell County sting
- Temple man charged with shooting at speeding motorist
- Man dies after two-vehicle accident in Belton
- Cheesy fun: Salado to host Texas Pizza Festival
- Lake Belton received 2.2 million new bass in 2022
- Melinda Lynn Pacha, age 64 of Temple, died Wednesday,