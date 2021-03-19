Dear Annie: I was involved with a man for a little over four years. We had a disagreement over the phone, and he didn’t call me back. After about two months later, we made contact again. He apologized. We never mentioned the possibility of getting back together but still talked almost daily. After a couple months, he told me that he was seeing someone. I said, “You sure didn’t waste any time.” He said, “I’m lonely and I want someone to go home to.” He doesn’t even go home; he drives a semi and is gone weeks at a time. Anyway, he said that he loves her and is going to marry her.
Yet, three weeks ago, he came into town and got a room. I spent the night with him. Annie, it’s like I have this magnet and can’t let go. What do you think is going on with him?
— Lost and Lonely
Dear Lost: If he can’t decide between you and another woman, then he deserves neither of you. That’s assuming that this “other woman” even exists. I’m not convinced that wasn’t a ploy to stoke jealousy and get you back into bed. Either way, my advice is the same: Tell him to hit the road so that you can begin your journey toward healing.
