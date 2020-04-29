Dear Heloise: Is blackstrap molasses and regular molasses one and the same? I have a bet going with my sister-in-law that they are not.
— Joyce in Texas
Joyce, no they are not the same. Molasses comes from the juice of sugar cane or sugar beets that have been boiled to remove the sugar crystals. The type of molasses depends on how many times the juices are boiled. Light or regular molasses is produced from the first boiling; dark molasses comes from the second boiling; and blackstrap molasses is what is left after the third boiling, and it has a bitter taste.
